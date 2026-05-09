ICRC on Oleshky situation: We’re in dialogue with relevant authorities on both sides

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of reports regarding the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region), and is in dialogue with the relevant authorities on both sides, the ICRC press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our organization is aware of the reports being published regarding the situation in Oleshky. We can confirm that the ICRC is currently in dialogue with the relevant authorities on both sides regarding this matter. At the same time, through its program for the safe cross-border movement of civilians, the ICRC continues to assist vulnerable individuals in the area in reuniting with their families on both sides of the frontline, in direct cooperation with the individuals concerned," the ICRC said.

As reported, on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement drawing the attention of the international community to the serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation in certain areas of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region as a result of crimes committed by Russian occupiers, which grossly violate international humanitarian law.

The ministry noted that the situation in Oleshky, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburyivka, and Nova Zburyivka in Kherson region is particularly concerning, as there are a complete lack of adequate conditions to meet the basic needs of local residents, particularly children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Russian occupiers are artificially blocking people’s exit and impeding the delivery of essential consumer goods, food, and medicine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the population has fallen from 40,000 to approximately 6,000, and in the town of Oleshky, from 24,000 to approximately 2,000. Critical infrastructure has been virtually destroyed, and electricity and gas supplies are absent. Villages are on the brink of survival. Civilians attempting to buy food or leave the town in their own vehicles are becoming targets for Russian drone attacks. Overall, more than 6,000 people, including approximately 200 children, may need humanitarian aid. Most of these people have limited mobility.

On May 7, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that he had contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian Federation Commissioner for Human Rights about the need to organize the safe evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, which is suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe.