Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 09.05.2026

ICRC on Oleshky situation: We’re in dialogue with relevant authorities on both sides

2 min read
ICRC on Oleshky situation: We’re in dialogue with relevant authorities on both sides

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of reports regarding the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky (Kherson region), and is in dialogue with the relevant authorities on both sides, the ICRC press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our organization is aware of the reports being published regarding the situation in Oleshky. We can confirm that the ICRC is currently in dialogue with the relevant authorities on both sides regarding this matter. At the same time, through its program for the safe cross-border movement of civilians, the ICRC continues to assist vulnerable individuals in the area in reuniting with their families on both sides of the frontline, in direct cooperation with the individuals concerned," the ICRC said.

As reported, on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement drawing the attention of the international community to the serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation in certain areas of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region as a result of crimes committed by Russian occupiers, which grossly violate international humanitarian law.

The ministry noted that the situation in Oleshky, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburyivka, and Nova Zburyivka in Kherson region is particularly concerning, as there are a complete lack of adequate conditions to meet the basic needs of local residents, particularly children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Russian occupiers are artificially blocking people’s exit and impeding the delivery of essential consumer goods, food, and medicine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the population has fallen from 40,000 to approximately 6,000, and in the town of Oleshky, from 24,000 to approximately 2,000. Critical infrastructure has been virtually destroyed, and electricity and gas supplies are absent. Villages are on the brink of survival. Civilians attempting to buy food or leave the town in their own vehicles are becoming targets for Russian drone attacks. Overall, more than 6,000 people, including approximately 200 children, may need humanitarian aid. Most of these people have limited mobility.

On May 7, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that he had contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian Federation Commissioner for Human Rights about the need to organize the safe evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, which is suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe.

Tags: #icrc #oleshky

MORE ABOUT

13:05 23.02.2026
Finland to provide EUR 20 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Finland to provide EUR 20 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

15:32 21.02.2026
URCS warming centers continue to operate

URCS warming centers continue to operate

18:32 20.01.2026
ICRC Head of Mission in Ukraine Juan Pedro Schaerer summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

ICRC Head of Mission in Ukraine Juan Pedro Schaerer summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

11:47 17.01.2026
Lubinets: ICRC statements that equate aggressor and victim dangerous

Lubinets: ICRC statements that equate aggressor and victim dangerous

15:40 15.01.2026
Sybiha: Head of ICRC Delegation to Ukraine to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA for explanations

Sybiha: Head of ICRC Delegation to Ukraine to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA for explanations

14:18 29.11.2025
Betsa calls on ICRC to strengthen access to Ukrainian POWs, its response to Russian war crimes

Betsa calls on ICRC to strengthen access to Ukrainian POWs, its response to Russian war crimes

18:30 11.11.2025
Ukraine's critical infrastructure under severe strain – ICRC statement

Ukraine's critical infrastructure under severe strain – ICRC statement

14:24 29.09.2025
New prosthetics lab opens at Kharkiv university hospital – ICRC

New prosthetics lab opens at Kharkiv university hospital – ICRC

15:37 22.09.2025
Prison access 'not ideal' on both sides of conflict – ICRC

Prison access 'not ideal' on both sides of conflict – ICRC

17:57 23.05.2025
Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

HOT NEWS

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with drones: one person killed, two wounded – authorities

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

LATEST

Kremlin continues to demand AFU’s withdrawal from Donbas, while Russia's situation on front has worsened – ISW

EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

Govt focused on protecting energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for heating season in Mykolaiv region

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

European Council hosting stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Europe Day: Ukraine is future EU member

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

AI turret for drone interception deployed on front lines – Fedorov

Air defense forces destroy 34 of 43 enemy UAVs, hits from ballistic missile and nine drones recorded at six locations

Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically

AD
AD