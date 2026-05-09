Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:23 09.05.2026

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

3 min read
Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/RJNSK8HPks4?si=jC9izPZA0m4HrIAU

European Council President António Costa says the EU is ready to participate in any negotiations that will result in peace for Ukraine.

He stated this in Brussels on Saturday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about his vision for possible EU-Russia negotiations and the mood of EU member state leaders on this issue, given Moscow’s already stated position that they will not initiate such negotiations.

“Our main goal since day one is to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. That’s the reason why we are supporting Ukraine, that’s the reason why we are putting sanctions on Russia and it’s the same reason that we are able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the President of the European Council stated.

Costa reminded of the constant communication “with our Ukrainian friends to support them.” “Of course we need in the right moment to have talks with Russia to address our common issues on security. We don’t want to dissent the initiative led by President Trump and we are waiting [for the results], but at the same time we are ready to do what we need to do, of course, because we need also to address the issues relating the security of Ukraine,” he stressed.

Answering a question about the new sanction package for Russia, Costa noted that the EU’s goal is "not to put sanctions." “Our goal is not to put sanctions, our goal is not to continue to dissuade, our goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, respect that Ukrainian sovereignty, Ukrainian territorial integrity, the internationally recognized borders, because this is very important not only for Ukraine, but also for our own security and for the global security. Because these values are the very universal values enshrined in the United Nations Charter and we need to uphold international law to strengthen the multilateral system if we want a future of peace in the world,” Costa stated.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential press service published a press release on the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Costa.

The President of the European Council congratulated Ukraine and all Ukrainians on Europe Day. Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine for all of Europe’s support during the full-scale war.

“We will defend our independence and our people’s right to freely choose their path. And in doing so, we will also defend the right of all European peoples to live as they themselves wish. Russia will not succeed in breaking Europe or fracturing it – there have been many attempts, but all have failed. And none will succeed,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

Zelenskyy and Costa discussed joint work on Ukraine’s further European integration. Preparations are underway for the opening of negotiation clusters and further decisions.

The conversation also covered recent steps in diplomacy and the arrangement, mediated by the United States, to carry out a prisoner exchange with Russia in a 1,000-for-1,000 format.

Tags: #costa_antónio

MORE ABOUT

16:27 04.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to open EU accession negotiation clusters during May and June

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to open EU accession negotiation clusters during May and June

18:59 23.04.2026
Presidents Costa, von der Leyen, Zelenskyy issue joint statement

Presidents Costa, von der Leyen, Zelenskyy issue joint statement

15:45 23.04.2026
Promised, delivered, implemented - Costa on EU decisions for Ukraine

Promised, delivered, implemented - Costa on EU decisions for Ukraine

18:58 21.04.2026
Zelenskyy, Costa discuss unblocking EUR 90 bln in aid: Ukraine met EU requests

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss unblocking EUR 90 bln in aid: Ukraine met EU requests

18:36 21.04.2026
Costa thanks Zelenskyy for fulfilling agreements on Druzhba oil pipeline

Costa thanks Zelenskyy for fulfilling agreements on Druzhba oil pipeline

11:14 20.03.2026
Costa: EU leaders condemn Orban for blocking EUR 90 bln for Ukraine

Costa: EU leaders condemn Orban for blocking EUR 90 bln for Ukraine

13:40 17.03.2026
Costa and von der Leyen issue statement on Druzhba oil pipeline

Costa and von der Leyen issue statement on Druzhba oil pipeline

18:42 24.02.2026
Ukraine to provide assessment on restoring Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungary has alternatives – Costa

Ukraine to provide assessment on restoring Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungary has alternatives – Costa

17:48 03.02.2026
European Council President Costa to visit Ukraine on 4th anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine

European Council President Costa to visit Ukraine on 4th anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine

18:48 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses EU accession, air defense, aircraft with presidents of Cyprus, European Council and European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses EU accession, air defense, aircraft with presidents of Cyprus, European Council and European Commission

HOT NEWS

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with drones: one person killed, two wounded – authorities

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11

LATEST

Kremlin continues to demand AFU’s withdrawal from Donbas, while Russia's situation on front has worsened – ISW

EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

ICRC on Oleshky situation: We’re in dialogue with relevant authorities on both sides

Govt focused on protecting energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for heating season in Mykolaiv region

European Council hosting stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Europe Day: Ukraine is future EU member

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

AI turret for drone interception deployed on front lines – Fedorov

Air defense forces destroy 34 of 43 enemy UAVs, hits from ballistic missile and nine drones recorded at six locations

Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically

AD
AD