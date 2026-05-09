Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/RJNSK8HPks4?si=jC9izPZA0m4HrIAU

European Council President António Costa says the EU is ready to participate in any negotiations that will result in peace for Ukraine.

He stated this in Brussels on Saturday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about his vision for possible EU-Russia negotiations and the mood of EU member state leaders on this issue, given Moscow’s already stated position that they will not initiate such negotiations.

“Our main goal since day one is to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. That’s the reason why we are supporting Ukraine, that’s the reason why we are putting sanctions on Russia and it’s the same reason that we are able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the President of the European Council stated.

Costa reminded of the constant communication “with our Ukrainian friends to support them.” “Of course we need in the right moment to have talks with Russia to address our common issues on security. We don’t want to dissent the initiative led by President Trump and we are waiting [for the results], but at the same time we are ready to do what we need to do, of course, because we need also to address the issues relating the security of Ukraine,” he stressed.

Answering a question about the new sanction package for Russia, Costa noted that the EU’s goal is "not to put sanctions." “Our goal is not to put sanctions, our goal is not to continue to dissuade, our goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, respect that Ukrainian sovereignty, Ukrainian territorial integrity, the internationally recognized borders, because this is very important not only for Ukraine, but also for our own security and for the global security. Because these values are the very universal values enshrined in the United Nations Charter and we need to uphold international law to strengthen the multilateral system if we want a future of peace in the world,” Costa stated.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential press service published a press release on the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Costa.

The President of the European Council congratulated Ukraine and all Ukrainians on Europe Day. Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine for all of Europe’s support during the full-scale war.

“We will defend our independence and our people’s right to freely choose their path. And in doing so, we will also defend the right of all European peoples to live as they themselves wish. Russia will not succeed in breaking Europe or fracturing it – there have been many attempts, but all have failed. And none will succeed,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

Zelenskyy and Costa discussed joint work on Ukraine’s further European integration. Preparations are underway for the opening of negotiation clusters and further decisions.

The conversation also covered recent steps in diplomacy and the arrangement, mediated by the United States, to carry out a prisoner exchange with Russia in a 1,000-for-1,000 format.