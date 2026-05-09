European Council hosting stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Europe Day: Ukraine is future EU member

Photo: Iryna Somer

A stand commemorating the European Union’s solidarity with Ukraine has been installed in the European Council building, which opened to visitors on the occasion of Europe Day.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels, the stand of the President of the European Union, Cyprus, was set up next to the national stands of EU member states. Large crowds came to visit the European Council, and the line just to get into the building stretched over 100 meters.

Cyprus’ Deputy Permanent Representative to the EU, Giorgos Ioannides, told the agency that setting up the stand was "only natural for us." “It’s only natural for us, us being the presidency, to have Ukraine here with us. Ukraine is a future member of the EU, it’s a natural partner of the EU,” he said.

Answering the question of when Ukraine, as a member of the European Union, would have its own national stand, the diplomat noted that this will be in the future, they not know when. “But for the time being we’ll be together here. That your resilience is a lesson to all of us and we stand with Ukraine until the end,” he stressed.