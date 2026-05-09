Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:57 09.05.2026

European Council hosting stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Europe Day: Ukraine is future EU member

1 min read
European Council hosting stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Europe Day: Ukraine is future EU member
Photo: Iryna Somer

A stand commemorating the European Union’s solidarity with Ukraine has been installed in the European Council building, which opened to visitors on the occasion of Europe Day.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels, the stand of the President of the European Union, Cyprus, was set up next to the national stands of EU member states. Large crowds came to visit the European Council, and the line just to get into the building stretched over 100 meters.

Cyprus’ Deputy Permanent Representative to the EU, Giorgos Ioannides, told the agency that setting up the stand was "only natural for us." “It’s only natural for us, us being the presidency, to have Ukraine here with us. Ukraine is a future member of the EU, it’s a natural partner of the EU,” he said.

Answering the question of when Ukraine, as a member of the European Union, would have its own national stand, the diplomat noted that this will be in the future, they not know when. “But for the time being we’ll be together here. That your resilience is a lesson to all of us and we stand with Ukraine until the end,” he stressed.

Tags: #europe_day #european_council

MORE ABOUT

13:05 09.05.2026
Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically

Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically

11:20 09.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

18:22 19.03.2026
EU will continue to fully support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression

EU will continue to fully support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression

15:41 19.03.2026
European Council considers it necessary to immediately open formal membership negotiations with Ukraine - statement by 25 leaders

European Council considers it necessary to immediately open formal membership negotiations with Ukraine - statement by 25 leaders

13:59 18.12.2025
Eurosolidarity calls on the European Council to support use of Russian assets for Ukraine - statement

Eurosolidarity calls on the European Council to support use of Russian assets for Ukraine - statement

18:12 17.12.2025
Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit

Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit

14:32 04.11.2025
Ukraine ready for negotiation clusters by end of November – Kos

Ukraine ready for negotiation clusters by end of November – Kos

09:21 24.10.2025
European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

14:51 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

16:06 21.10.2025
European Council may green light 19th package of sanctions against Russia

European Council may green light 19th package of sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with drones: one person killed, two wounded – authorities

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

LATEST

Kremlin continues to demand AFU’s withdrawal from Donbas, while Russia's situation on front has worsened – ISW

EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

ICRC on Oleshky situation: We’re in dialogue with relevant authorities on both sides

Govt focused on protecting energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for heating season in Mykolaiv region

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

AI turret for drone interception deployed on front lines – Fedorov

Air defense forces destroy 34 of 43 enemy UAVs, hits from ballistic missile and nine drones recorded at six locations

So-called victory parade ends in Moscow; it lasted 45 minutes

AD
AD