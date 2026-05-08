Interfax-Ukraine
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19:03 08.05.2026

Klitschko opens 'Ukraine-Europe' exhibition in Kyiv with ambassadors of several countries, discusses assistance to city

2 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, together with foreign ambassadors, opened the photo exhibition "Ukraine – Europe. Unity Tested by Time" on Mykhailivska Square in the center of the Ukrainian capital and discussed assistance with Western partners, in particular for getting through the heating season.

"On the occasion of Europe Day, together with representatives of diplomatic missions in Ukraine, we opened the photo exhibition 'Ukraine – Europe. Unity Tested by Time.' European support for Kyiv is not only diplomacy. It is concrete actions, humanitarian aid, joint decisions, and saved lives," Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

He noted that since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian capital has received a total of more than 1,000 generators of various capacities from partners and benefactors from different countries. In informal communication with the ambassadors, he emphasized the need for Western assistance in preparing for the next winter.

"We are now actively preparing for the next heating season. The scale of the capital determines the high cost of this work. We are talking about enormous funds. We are also working with international partners to attract their assistance. I once again emphasized the need to increase the volume of military and other aid to Ukraine. After all, this is an investment in a peaceful and successful future for Europe," Klitschko said.

The exhibition "Ukraine – Europe. Unity Tested by Time" will run for one week.

Tags: #klitschko #kyiv #support #diplomacy #europe

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