Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk on May 5 has risen to seven, Kramatorsk City Council reported.

As it became known, 46-year-old Deputy Head of Kramatorsk District State Administration Roman Simashov, who was wounded in the Russian strike on the city that day, died in the hospital.

"Doctors were fighting for his life, but today it was announced that Roman Shavkatovych has passed away," the city council said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, Russia dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region on the evening of Tuesday, May 5. Twelve people were injured.