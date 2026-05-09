AI turret for drone interception deployed on front lines – Fedorov

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov noted that Ukraine is developing a "small" air defense system to protect against Russian UAVs. This Ukrainian AI turret, developed by one of the Brave1 participants, is already in use by more than ten units and is capable of autonomously detecting and engaging enemy drones, including those using fiber optics.

"One of the new technological solutions is a Ukrainian AI turret from Brave1. The system autonomously detects, tracks, and calculates the trajectory of an enemy UAV. The operator only needs to confirm the kill with the press of a button. Importantly, the technology can even destroy drones using fiber optics, which are not vulnerable to electronic warfare," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, the K-2 Brigade soldiers were the first to use the turret in combat. The solution is now in use by more than 10 units in key areas of the front.

"The next step is to scale up the solution and strengthen the small air defense system. This is another element of the system we’re building to maximize the detection and interception of enemy air targets," Fedorov noted.