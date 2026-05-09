Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 09.05.2026

Air defense forces destroy 34 of 43 enemy UAVs, hits from ballistic missile and nine drones recorded at six locations

1 min read
Air defense forces destroy 34 of 43 enemy UAVs, hits from ballistic missile and nine drones recorded at six locations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Defense forces destroyed 34 of 43 enemy drones during the day on Friday, but a ballistic missile hit nine drones at six locations, the Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 34 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya drone imitators in the south, north, and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of May 9 (from 18:00 on May 8), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 43 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and Parodiya drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, missile strikes and nine attack UAVs were recorded at six locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at two locations.

Tags: #air_defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

15:44 06.12.2025
Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

09:15 03.11.2025
Ukraine destroys 116 of 150 Russian air attack vehicles destroyed overnight, hits recorded at 11 locations

Ukraine destroys 116 of 150 Russian air attack vehicles destroyed overnight, hits recorded at 11 locations

09:25 23.10.2025
Defense forces destroy 92 of 130 Russia targets during night attack, record hits of 25 UAVs at 11 locations

Defense forces destroy 92 of 130 Russia targets during night attack, record hits of 25 UAVs at 11 locations

14:06 14.09.2024
Air defense neutralizes 72 out of 76 enemy Shahed drones

Air defense neutralizes 72 out of 76 enemy Shahed drones

09:47 14.08.2024
Air defense forces shoot down 17 of 23 Shahed drones in seven regions of Ukraine – Ukrainian Air Force

Air defense forces shoot down 17 of 23 Shahed drones in seven regions of Ukraine – Ukrainian Air Force

09:21 24.07.2024
Ukrainian air defense eliminates 17 strike drones, 8 recon UAVs overnight – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense eliminates 17 strike drones, 8 recon UAVs overnight – Air Force

10:59 23.07.2024
Ukrainian air defense thwarts seven out of eight attack drones at night – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian air defense thwarts seven out of eight attack drones at night – AFU Air Force

10:27 23.07.2024
Air defense shoots down seven Russian reconnaissance drones in Ukraine’s south, east over day

Air defense shoots down seven Russian reconnaissance drones in Ukraine’s south, east over day

11:48 22.06.2024
Air defense forces shoot down 12 enemy missiles, 13 attack drones – Air Force

Air defense forces shoot down 12 enemy missiles, 13 attack drones – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with drones: one person killed, two wounded – authorities

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

LATEST

Kremlin continues to demand AFU’s withdrawal from Donbas, while Russia's situation on front has worsened – ISW

EU flag raised near Rada on occasion of Europe Day

ICRC on Oleshky situation: We’re in dialogue with relevant authorities on both sides

Govt focused on protecting energy and critical infrastructure, preparing for heating season in Mykolaiv region

Costa: We’re able to enter in all peace negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine

European Council hosting stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Europe Day: Ukraine is future EU member

Kramatorsk shelling on May 5: Dpty head of Kramatorsk District State Administration dies in hospital

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take its place as full member of European Union, we’re preparing for opening of clusters and further decisions

AI turret for drone interception deployed on front lines – Fedorov

Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically

AD
AD