Air defense forces destroy 34 of 43 enemy UAVs, hits from ballistic missile and nine drones recorded at six locations

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Defense forces destroyed 34 of 43 enemy drones during the day on Friday, but a ballistic missile hit nine drones at six locations, the Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 34 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya drone imitators in the south, north, and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of May 9 (from 18:00 on May 8), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 43 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and Parodiya drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, missile strikes and nine attack UAVs were recorded at six locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at two locations.