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13:05 09.05.2026

Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically

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Budanov: Ukraine today embodies real Europe – both territorially and ideologically
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

On Europe Day, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that today Ukraine defends "the security and values ​​of the entire continent – ​​freedom, respect, and the right to one’s own identity."

"Ukraine today embodies the true Europe – both territorially and, most importantly, ideologically. We defend the security and values ​​of the entire continent – ​​freedom, respect, and the right to one’s own identity. Our strength lies in unity with those who share our principles," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"Ukraine is and will be part of the free European family. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

Tags: #europe_day #budanov

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