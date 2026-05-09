Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:39 09.05.2026

So-called victory parade ends in Moscow; it lasted 45 minutes

2 min read

The so-called victory parade, which lasted only 45 minutes and did not include military equipment, has concluded in Moscow.

Propagandists believed that over a thousand Russian troops fighting against Ukraine participated in the parade on Red Square. A parade detachment of soldiers from the Korean People’s Army also took part in the parade. North Korean troops had fought against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region.

As Russian propaganda media noted, "Due to the operational situation, the mechanized column, Suvorov cadets, and Nakhimov cadets did not participate in this year’s parade." On the morning of May 9, mobile internet was disabled in central Moscow due to the "victory parade." During his speech, Vladimir Putin claimed that the occupation forces were supposedly inspired by the Soviet military during World War II.

The leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, Laos, Malaysia, Serbia, and South Ossetia arrived in Moscow to participate in the events. Russian media also reported that Putin was planning to meet with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Malaysian ruler Sultan Ibrahim, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Abkhaz President Badra Gunba, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev, and a group of Republika Srpska leaders, as well as the Belarusian, Kazakh, and Uzbek leaders Alexander Lukashenko, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The arrival of Toqayev and Mirziyoyev in Moscow was only announced on Friday.

Tags: #moscow #parade

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