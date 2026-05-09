Trump admits possibility of longer ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

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U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could continue.

“Could be. It would be very nice. I’d like to see it’s stopped,” he told reporters from the White House press pool.

Trump noted that both Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to his proposal for a temporary ceasefire without hesitation.

He also emphasized that he would like to see a significant continuation of the ceasefire.

The U.S. President added that he is ready to send his own negotiators if he deems it necessary.

"Well, I would do it. If I think it will help, I will do it," he said.

On Friday, Trump announced a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 to May 11.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia, as part of the US-brokered negotiations, had agreed to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange and a ceasefire on May 9, 10, and 11.