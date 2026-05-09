Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with drones: one person killed, two wounded – authorities

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia using drones: a local resident was killed and two more civilians were injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"An enemy FPV drone struck a car in Polohy district. Unfortunately, the driver, a 67-year-old man, died at the scene," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Passengers were also injured: a 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs; a 61-year-old woman was injured, and doctors are currently assessing her condition.

The injured were taken to the regional hospital.