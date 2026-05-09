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11:20 09.05.2026

Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

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Zelenskyy on Europe Day: From first days of full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine, this is not charity – it’s choice made by Europeans

On Europe Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the conscious choice of Ukrainians to be an integral part of the European family, and of Europeans to stand with Ukraine, whose citizens "are fighting today for peace and true security from tyranny not only for themselves, but for the entire continent."

“Today is Europe Day. And Ukraine is marking it not formally or through sloganeering, but fully aware that we are already an inseparable part of the European family. We are defending Ukraine, our independence, our future – and in doing so, we in Ukraine are defending our Europe. A Europe of which Ukraine has been and will remain a part,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

He also noted that “from the first days of the full-scale war until today, Europe has stood with Ukraine. And this is not charity – it is a choice made by Europeans: to stand on the same side as the brave and the strong – the Ukrainians who are fighting today for peace and true protection against tyranny, not only for themselves, but for the entire continent. And we will inevitably defend our state, our people, and our right to freely choose our future – a future in Europe.”

Tags: #zelenskyy #europe_day

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