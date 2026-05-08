Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11

President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a three-day ceasefire (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the war between Russia and Ukraine," he said on the social network.

Trump noted that in both Russia and Ukraine, the celebration in Russia is dedicated to Victory Day, as both countries were an important part of and factor in the Second World War.

He also said the three-day ceasefire would include the cessation of all kinetic activity, as well as an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each country.

"This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the U.S. leader said.

He expressed hope that this is the beginning of the end of "a very long, deadly and hard fought war."

The president also added that negotiations are ongoing to end this major conflict, the largest since the Second World War.

"And we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said.