Interfax-Ukraine
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21:15 08.05.2026

Fico says in Moscow he believes Russian-Ukrainian war will end soon

1 min read
Fico says in Moscow he believes Russian-Ukrainian war will end soon
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/robertficosk

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during a visit to Moscow, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and said he supports any form of ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Slovak outlet Dennik N reported on Friday.

"Dialogue is the key word; we must talk and meet... I want to express my belief that we are approaching the end of the Russian-Ukrainian story," Fico told journalists in Moscow.

According to him, he wants to "ask Putin several questions" and convey messages from European politicians.

"I had absolutely no problem coming to the celebrations. I look forward to the opportunity to speak with President Putin tomorrow. I also want to ask him several questions and convey some messages to him. Several European politicians were interested in this trip," the head of the Slovak government said.

The Slovak prime minister also said he cares about "standard relations" between Slovakia and Russia.

"There are always some black sheep in the European Union. So I belong to that flock. I say this everywhere, so I have no problem saying it here as well - I am an opponent of a single, mandatory opinion," Fico said.

 

Tags: #slovakia

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