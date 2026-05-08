AFU General Staff: Strikes on GRAU Kedrovka arsenal, 2 enterprises producing explosives, FAB bombs confirmed

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed strikes on production buildings of Sverdlov Plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, the Kedrovka arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, and an explosives production enterprise in the town of Seltso, Bryansk region.

"Thus, a strike on production buildings of the Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, on April 30, 2026, has been confirmed," the General Staff said in a post on Telegram on Friday.

The Sverdlov Plant is noted to be one of Russia's largest producers of explosives. The enterprise loads practically all types of ammunition, including aircraft and artillery shells, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops, and more. Among other things, the plant loads high-explosive aerial bombs, FABs, which the enemy then uses to create guided aerial bombs, KABs.

According to the General Staff, a hit on buildings on the territory of the Kedrovka arsenal of GRAU, the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, in the settlement of Kedrovka, Sverdlovsk region, Russia, on April 25, 2026, has also been confirmed.

In addition, a strike in May 2026 on the infrastructure of an explosives production enterprise in the town of Seltso, Bryansk region, Russia, namely Bryansk Chemical Plant, has been confirmed. It is an important component of the aggressor country's military-industrial complex and one of the links supplying ammunition to the Russian occupation army.