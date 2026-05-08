Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has made the greatest contribution to spoiling Vladimir Putin's May 9 parade, which is why, for the Russian leadership, he has become the No. 1 target on the list for elimination after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British newspaper The Guardian writes in an article titled "the Ukrainian drone boss raining on Putin's parade."

"But on Saturday no tanks or missiles will rumble over the cobbles of Moscow's Red Square. For the first time in almost 20 years the annual celebration of the allies' victory over Nazi Germany will take place without military hardware. The reason: the Kremlin is afraid of a Ukrainian attack. The man who has arguably done more to spook the Putin regime this weekend than anyone else is Robert Brovdi, the head of a Ukrainian military drone unit, Madyar's Birds, named after his call sign," the newspaper writes.

The article notes that drones of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces are destroying Russian air defense systems "faster than Moscow can restore them." "And now everything within a 1,250-mile radius of Brovdi's bunker looks vulnerable – including Putin's palaces. After Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is one of Russia's main targets for elimination," the article says.

The Guardian notes that in recent months the USF unit "Madyar's Birds" has carried out a series of successful long-range strikes on targets deep inside Russia, including ports, oil refineries and missile enterprises. In addition, because of Ukrainian drones, Russia has for the fifth month in a row been losing more soldiers than it is able to recruit – 30,000-34,000 per month – which is affecting the combat capability of the Russian army.

"Brovdi acknowledges that a 'symbolic' attack on Red Square would generate headlines around the world but says Ukraine will probably deliver a 'slap in the face' where Russia's air defences are weaker. 'Why waste drones on the 'great wall,' he said, referring to the enhanced security around Moscow. If you hit the energy sector or military that's the best strike, on the periphery," the newspaper writes.