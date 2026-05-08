Govt to allocate additional UAH 96 mln for anti-drone fortifications in Kherson and on evacuation routes – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed that UAH 96 million be allocated from the state budget reserve fund for the installation of anti-drone fortifications in Kherson and on evacuation routes, and is preparing a new mechanism for financing the construction of local roads, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said following an offsite government meeting.

"We inspected the protection of key roads in Kherson region, which, despite daily Russian shelling, remain important logistics routes for communities, the military and emergency response services. We are strengthening their protection against drone attacks. To this end, the government has instructed that UAH 96 million be allocated from the state budget reserve fund for the installation of anti-drone fortifications in Kherson and on evacuation routes," she said on Telegram on Friday.

According to her, the funding will make it possible at this stage to protect another 27 sections of roads with a total length of more than 200 kilometers. As of now, anti-drone nets have been installed on roads with a total length of more than 190 kilometers at the expense of Kherson Regional Military Administration jointly with the Defense Ministry.

Svyrydenko also said the government had approved a new mechanism for financing the construction of local roads.

"We instructed the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and the Economy Ministry to prepare the necessary decisions to allocate UAH 3.5 billion in additional subsidies for repairs. Among other things, this will make it possible to complete work on Kherson-Mykolaiv evacuation route, which ensures the movement of ambulances, military vehicles and evacuation transport," she said.