General Staff reports strikes on refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, drone warehouse in Rostov-on-Don

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of important Russian occupation targets overnight on Friday, in particular the Yaroslavl refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region and a UAV storage warehouse in Rostov-on-Don, with fires breaking out afterwards.

"The Yaroslavl refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of Russia's oil refining industry. Its refining capacity is about 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant's products include gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and are critically important for the logistics of the enemy army... The extent of the damage caused is being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

In addition, Luhanska oil depot in occupied Luhansk was hit, as were fuel and lubricant depots and an enemy repair unit in various settlements in the occupied districts of Luhansk region. Strikes were also carried out on enemy communications hubs in the occupied districts of Zaporizhia region.

"Among other things, an enemy Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system was hit near Mykhailivka, Zaporizhia region, as well as a Kasta-2E radar station near Mysove in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," the General Staff said.