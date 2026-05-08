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16:50 08.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Tomorrow depends on what we hear from Russia today

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Tomorrow depends on what we hear from Russia today
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Russia continues its shelling, and Ukraine will respond in kind tomorrow. What happens on May 9 depends on what we hear from Russia today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"There are many new threats from Russia now. Although we have provided a completely logical and understandable position for them — we will mirror their actions absolutely. Today they began the day with shelling at the front. There was assault activity. Drones are being used. Yesterday they delivered even more airstrikes. Our responses mirrored them," Zelenskyy said in an address on Friday.

"Tomorrow depends on what we hear today," the President noted.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy #may_9

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