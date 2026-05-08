URCS presents grant opportunities for communities in Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) has shared grant opportunities with representatives of frontline communities in the Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross presented to frontline communities of the Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions opportunities to participate in a future competition for group cash transfers within the framework of the 'Assistance in Responding to National Crises, Humanitarian Operations, and Strengthening Resilience' project," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Within the upcoming competition, communities will be able to receive financial support for the implementation of projects aimed at restoring and supporting critical infrastructure and basic services, improving conditions for internally displaced and evacuated persons, and preparing for seasonal and emergency risks.

It is expected that communities will be able to submit their own project proposals according to identified needs, and funding will be directed toward solutions that have a direct impact on the lives of residents.

The "Assistance in Responding to National Crises, Humanitarian Operations, and Strengthening Resilience" project is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross with the support of the U.S. government and is aimed at strengthening the capacity of communities to respond promptly to challenges, restore critically important infrastructure, and ensure the basic needs of the population.