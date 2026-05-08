Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:38 08.05.2026

Fedorov hopes for 'good news' regarding Gripen procurement in few months

3 min read
Fedorov hopes for 'good news' regarding Gripen procurement in few months
Photo: saab.com

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov hopes that in a few months "good news" will be announced regarding Ukraine’s plans to purchase Gripen fighters from the Swedish defense company Saab.

"We also believe that the Gripen can change the situation in the skies over Ukraine. It is one of the best aircraft in the world, and we are working on this. We have a financing plan. And I think that in a few months, it will be good news for your country, for our country, and bad news for Russia," Fedorov said at a joint press conference with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson in Stockholm on May 7.

To a clarifying question on whether the phrase "good news" refers to the conclusion of a contract for the purchase of fighters this year, Fedorov replied that details would be announced soon.

"To be honest, I would like our president to announce this news. But we have a task from the president and the government, and our visit today concerned this specific contract. I think all of this will happen this year, but we will announce the details regarding the contract soon, perhaps in a few months," he explained.

For his part, Minister Jonson did not make new announcements regarding the fighters but noted that "our two teams, together with the ministry, have worked extremely closely and effectively over the past few months."

"Significant progress has been achieved on issues such as training, production capacity, financing, and so on. I am glad that we are moving forward," Jonson said.

He added that there is interest from both Sweden and Ukraine in transferring Gripens to the Ukrainians, which will be "very well adapted to Ukraine’s needs."

The head of the department also noted that Sweden has already provided Ukraine with 10 billion euros in military support and 2 billion euros in civilian support.

The CEO of the Swedish defense group Saab told Swedish media this month that he hopes the deal, which would be the largest arms export deal in Swedish history, could be signed this year after Hungary lifted its veto on a 90-billion-euro European Union loan to Ukraine.

On October 22, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent, which opened the possibility for concluding a firm contract for the supply of Swedish fighters to Ukraine. Ukraine seeks to purchase between 100 and 150 of the latest JAS-39 Gripen E.

At the same time, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated during the signing of the document that this is "the beginning of a long journey for the next 10-15 years."

Currently, Ukraine has at its disposal American-made F-16 fighters as well as French Mirage fighters.

The Gripen is a family of modern multirole fighters developed by the Swedish company Saab. According to the manufacturer, they are distinguished by their lightness and maneuverability.

Tags: #sweden #gripen

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