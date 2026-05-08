Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:24 08.05.2026

Large-scale forest fire continues in Chernihiv border area, evacuation of residents possible

2 min read
Large-scale forest fire continues in Chernihiv border area, evacuation of residents possible

Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has coordinated urgent actions with the head of the Koriukivka District Military Administration Pavlo Miroshnychenko and specialists due to a large-scale forest fire that broke out in the region’s border area.

"In the Koriukivka district, together with the head of the district Pavlo Miroshnychenko, rescuers, and foresters, we coordinated actions. The scale of the fire is very significant. Everything is being recorded by the foresters’ cameras. Currently, the fire is moving toward Russia, and there are centers of ignition there—even the weather conditions are on our side. However, we must be ready for a change in wind direction," he wrote on Telegram.

Chaus noted that fire must be prevented from spreading to residential buildings in high-risk settlements, pointing out that residents had been evacuated from them earlier.

"Plan B is the evacuation of people. Currently, locals do not want to leave. This issue is under the control of the head of the Koriukivka District Military Administration. In case of a higher threat, we must manage to evacuate the people in time," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

He added that the forest guard is laying additional mineralized strips.

"All necessary equipment is in operation. If necessary, reserves will be deployed. Rescuers are ready to help with resources," Chaus noted.

As reported, a large-scale forest fire broke out in the Chernihiv region on the border with Russia due to shelling by Russia; more than 4,300 hectares of forest are burning.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #forest_fire

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