SBU hits Permnefteorgsintez refinery and oil pumping station in Perm for third time

Photo: Telegram

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported another strike on the night of Friday against the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery and the Perm oil pumping station on the territory of Russia.

"Tonight, specialists from the SBU ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center targeted the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery and the Perm linear production and dispatch station (LPDS). Both facilities are located more than 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine," a message on the SBU Telegram channel reads.

As reported, as a result of the SBU drone attack on the Permnefteorgsintez refinery, a fire broke out at one of the CDU (crude distillation unit) facilities, which is a key node for primary oil processing. At the oil pumping station, one of the reservoirs was hit.

According to the Security Service, the Permnefteorgsintez refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, providing fuel for both the civilian sector and the needs of the Russian army. The Perm LPDS belongs to JSC Transneft and is a strategically important hub of Russia’s main oil transportation system. Through the station, oil is distributed in four directions, including to the Perm refinery.

As reported, on April 29-30, drones from the SBU ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center successfully targeted Russia’s oil infrastructure near the city of Perm, striking the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery. The SBU also repeatedly hit the Perm LPDS, which ensures the supply of oil to the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery.