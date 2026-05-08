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14:36 08.05.2026

Zelenskyy meets soldiers on Oleksandrivska axis

1 min read
Zelenskyy meets soldiers on Oleksandrivska axis
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, May 8, met with warriors of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after General-Khorunzhy Leonid Stupnytsky on the Oleksandrivska axis.

"I heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front. Despite the declared ceasefire, Russia has not reduced the intensity of assault actions. There was also a detailed report from the brigade commander regarding the operational situation in the 31st SMB’s defense zone," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

The President also discussed topical issues with battalion and company commanders, including the specifics of foreign nationals’ service in the brigade, the development of ground robotic systems, and support for the innovation track.

In addition, the Head of State honored the defenders with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd class, and the Order "For Courage," 2nd and 3rd class.

Tags: #zelenskyy #oleksandrivka_direction

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