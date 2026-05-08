Interfax-Ukraine
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14:23 08.05.2026

Fico may speak in Moscow about Ukraine's readiness for leadership-level meetings – Zelenskyy's advisor

2 min read
Fico may speak in Moscow about Ukraine's readiness for leadership-level meetings – Zelenskyy's advisor
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/robertficosk/

During his trip to Moscow, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may speak with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine’s readiness for meetings at the leadership level in a meaningful format, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn suggested.

"They (Zelenskyy and Fico) had a conversation about diplomatic positions and perspectives, and in particular, Prime Minister Fico asked – what is Ukraine’s mindset? The President replied that we seek an end to the war, worthy solutions are needed for this, and Ukraine is ready to meet at the leadership level in a meaningful format to achieve precisely such solutions. Fico will likely communicate in this vein," Lytvyn told journalists on Friday.

As reported, Slovak Deputy Foreign Minister Rastislav Chovanec stated that Prime Minister Robert Fico may convey a message from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to TASR.

"The Prime Minister’s trip to Moscow is primarily dedicated to honoring the end of World War II. He will not participate in the military parade, but will only lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But yes, besides this, he will also meet with the Russian president, to whom he may convey a message from the President of Ukraine, whom he met twice during the past week. The Prime Minister may also receive valuable information from the Russian president about how Putin evaluates efforts to end the war," Chovanec said.

Tags: #moscow #putin #fico

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