Interfax-Ukraine
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14:09 08.05.2026

Presidents of European Commission, Ukraine, and Prime Minister of Canada to address International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

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Presidents of European Commission, Ukraine, and Prime Minister of Canada to address International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will address participants of a high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which will be held on May 11 in Brussels.

The European Commission reported this in Brussels on Friday. The EU, Ukraine, and Canada serve as co-chairs of this meeting.

"The high-level meeting will begin at 17:00 CET with video messages from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. This will be followed by a ministerial-level roundtable with members of the Coalition and representatives from about 20 guest countries. The meeting will conclude with closing remarks from the co-chairs," the announcement states.

The high-level meeting will be conducted on behalf of the European Union by High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos; on behalf of Ukraine by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha; and on behalf of Canada by Foreign Minister Anita Anand. "The event will bring together ministers and high-ranking officials from about 50 countries and international organizations to further support Ukraine’s efforts to find, return, and reintegrate children forcibly transferred and illegally deported by Russia, as well as to ensure Russia’s accountability. Participants will also discuss ways to strengthen coordinated sanctions against those responsible for these horrific acts," the European Commission explained.

Tags: #return #ukrainian_children

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