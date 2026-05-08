Interfax-Ukraine
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14:04 08.05.2026

Minveterans leadership and veterans of Russia-Ukraine war participate in commemoration of WWII victims in France

2 min read
Minveterans leadership and veterans of Russia-Ukraine war participate in commemoration of WWII victims in France

In France, the leadership of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, led by Minister Nataliia Kalmykova, took part in official ceremonies honoring the memory of World War II victims.

"For the first time, veterans of the Russia-Ukraine war participated in an event of this level, honoring those fallen in the struggle against Nazism alongside the international community. This has become an important symbol that the struggle of the Ukrainian people is a continuation of the common struggle of the democratic world against totalitarianism and aggression," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said.

The Ministry pointed out that despite the decisive contribution of the Ukrainian people to the victory over Nazism, the Soviet and later the modern Russian regimes spent decades trying to diminish and appropriate Ukraine’s role in World War II, methodically distorting history and silencing the feat of Ukrainians.

It is noted that the main state events traditionally took place in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe, where the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Eternal Flame are located. The ceremony was led by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In particular, along with veterans, military personnel, representatives of state institutions, honored guests, and diplomats, the participants laid wreaths at the memorial and observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of those who died in World War II.

"Ukraine’s participation in an event of this level alongside European leaders demonstrates an important signal of international unity and support for our country, which today defends not only its own independence but also the security and values of all of Europe," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said.

Tags: #france #ministry_of_veterans_affairs #macron

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