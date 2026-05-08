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13:35 08.05.2026

Zelenskyy after talk with Umerov: Kyiv expects Trump’s representatives late spring, summer

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Zelenskyy after talk with Umerov: Kyiv expects Trump’s representatives late spring, summer

A visit of U.S. President’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv is expected at the turn of spring and summer, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after hearing a report from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

"The negotiations are meaningful. We are coordinating the schedule of necessary visits and expect representatives of the American president in Kyiv at the turn of spring and summer. We hope that this time it will be possible to implement what was planned and activate diplomacy," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Umerov also discussed humanitarian tasks with the US President’s representatives, including the continuation of prisoner of war exchanges. "We are finalizing the details of agreements that can guarantee security. It is important that there is a constructive approach, and it is necessary to move toward peace, strengthening Ukraine and bilateral relations with America," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov arrived in Miami to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Tags: #kushner #zelenskyy #witkoff #umerov

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