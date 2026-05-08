Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:27 08.05.2026

Lessons of WWII should have ended division of Europe into spheres of influence and policy of appeasement – Sybiha

2 min read
Lessons of WWII should have ended division of Europe into spheres of influence and policy of appeasement – Sybiha
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

For Ukraine, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II is not just about history, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Here, in heart of Europe, we once again face a brutal war, driven by imperial ambitions, destruction, deportations, and mass crimes against civilians. Russia tries to present itself as the heir of victory over Nazism while turning remembrance into propaganda. The reality is much simpler. Soldiers responsible for Bucha, Mariupol, and Izium, as well as for many many other crimes, have no moral right to march under the banners of liberation," Sybiha wrote on X.

He emphasized that a true ceasefire is about saving lives, not satisfying the ambitions of the chief war criminal in the Kremlin.

"Real ceasefires are about saving lives — not about satisfying the ambitions of the blood-stained Kremlin war criminal-in-chief. Peace cannot be staged for one day while missiles and drones continue to target civilians the next morning," the Minister noted.

Security in Europe, he stressed, depends on strength, unity, and the readiness to fight back against those who believe borders can still be changed by force and nations can be denied the right to exist.

"Today, Ukraine fights not only for itself, but for a Europe where peace is defended by action and principles, not slogans," Sybiha said.

Tags: #sybiha #day_of_remembrance_and_victory

MORE ABOUT

10:21 08.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

18:17 07.05.2026
Ireland to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Ireland to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

09:35 06.05.2026
Russia violated Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Russia's fake May 9 ceasefire calls have nothing to do with diplomacy – Sybiha

Russia violated Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Russia's fake May 9 ceasefire calls have nothing to do with diplomacy – Sybiha

15:08 05.05.2026
Vessel ASOMATOS permitted to unload stolen Ukrainian wheat in Egypt despite Kyiv's position – Sybiha

Vessel ASOMATOS permitted to unload stolen Ukrainian wheat in Egypt despite Kyiv's position – Sybiha

09:22 05.05.2026
Ukraine congratulates Latvia on Independence Restoration Day

Ukraine congratulates Latvia on Independence Restoration Day

17:28 04.05.2026
Ukrainian, Georgian FMs discuss expansion of trade, economic cooperation

Ukrainian, Georgian FMs discuss expansion of trade, economic cooperation

14:18 04.05.2026
Sybiha and Kallas discuss next steps toward Ukraine's EU accession

Sybiha and Kallas discuss next steps toward Ukraine's EU accession

13:18 04.05.2026
Sybiha and Anand discuss preparations for International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children meeting

Sybiha and Anand discuss preparations for International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children meeting

16:02 02.05.2026
Almost UAH 2 mln raised at annual charity fair, MFA head thank ambassadors for helping Ukraine

Almost UAH 2 mln raised at annual charity fair, MFA head thank ambassadors for helping Ukraine

20:29 01.05.2026
No agreements on meetings with new Hungarian govt yet – Sybiha

No agreements on meetings with new Hungarian govt yet – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11

Third episode of 'Mindich tapes' refutes claims Zuckerman, Mindich planned their departure from Ukraine in advance – media

Zelenskyy: Tomorrow depends on what we hear from Russia today

SBU hits Permnefteorgsintez refinery and oil pumping station in Perm for third time

Zelenskyy meets soldiers on Oleksandrivska axis

LATEST

Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on May 9-11

Fico says in Moscow he believes Russian-Ukrainian war will end soon

AFU General Staff: Strikes on GRAU Kedrovka arsenal, 2 enterprises producing explosives, FAB bombs confirmed

Kremlin sees USF commander Brovdi as main target for elimination after Zelenskyy over drone strikes deep inside Russia – media

Third episode of 'Mindich tapes' refutes claims Zuckerman, Mindich planned their departure from Ukraine in advance – media

Govt to allocate additional UAH 96 mln for anti-drone fortifications in Kherson and on evacuation routes – Svyrydenko

General Staff reports strikes on refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, drone warehouse in Rostov-on-Don

Klitschko opens 'Ukraine-Europe' exhibition in Kyiv with ambassadors of several countries, discusses assistance to city

Poroshenko on Russia's withdrawal from talks: Putin never wanted peace, he must be forced into it by strength

Zelenskyy: Tomorrow depends on what we hear from Russia today

AD
AD