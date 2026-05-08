Lessons of WWII should have ended division of Europe into spheres of influence and policy of appeasement – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

For Ukraine, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II is not just about history, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Here, in heart of Europe, we once again face a brutal war, driven by imperial ambitions, destruction, deportations, and mass crimes against civilians. Russia tries to present itself as the heir of victory over Nazism while turning remembrance into propaganda. The reality is much simpler. Soldiers responsible for Bucha, Mariupol, and Izium, as well as for many many other crimes, have no moral right to march under the banners of liberation," Sybiha wrote on X.

He emphasized that a true ceasefire is about saving lives, not satisfying the ambitions of the chief war criminal in the Kremlin.

"Real ceasefires are about saving lives — not about satisfying the ambitions of the blood-stained Kremlin war criminal-in-chief. Peace cannot be staged for one day while missiles and drones continue to target civilians the next morning," the Minister noted.

Security in Europe, he stressed, depends on strength, unity, and the readiness to fight back against those who believe borders can still be changed by force and nations can be denied the right to exist.

"Today, Ukraine fights not only for itself, but for a Europe where peace is defended by action and principles, not slogans," Sybiha said.