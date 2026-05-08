Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:13 08.05.2026

Azov creates 'sanitary zone ' 160 km deep from front line

1 min read
Azov creates 'sanitary zone ' 160 km deep from front line

Pilots of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard (NGU) are patrolling roads 160 kilometers deep from the line of combat contact using a reconnaissance and strike complex, including patrols over occupied Mariupol, the National Guard reported on Telegram on Friday.

In this way, the 1st Azov Corps continues creating a "sanitary zone" for Russian logistics.

"In the lens of reconnaissance and strike complex cameras are Mariupol and the military targets of Russia. The enemy uses Ukrainian roads in the city and its outskirts to move personnel and other military equipment," the report said.

The depth of drone strikes will continue to increase.

As reported, the 41st Pilum Unmanned Systems Regiment was created within the 1st Azov Corps to expand the use of unmanned technologies in combat operations. The regiment specializes in hitting enemy forces and assets, particularly in rear areas. Key areas of work include destroying enemy logistics, aerial reconnaissance, and supporting corps units.

Tags: #national_guard_of_ukraine #azov #mariupol

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