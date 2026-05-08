I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

History demonstrates that dictators eventually bear responsibility for international crimes; changes will occur in Russia, and national and international will will emerge to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable, international law expert and International Bar Association (IBA) Executive Director Mark Ellis has said.

"Yes, Putin is not in The Hague yet, but since the warrant was issued, he cannot travel anywhere except Mongolia, fearing that Rome Statute member states may take measures to arrest him. I believe this is a very strong tool of the International Criminal Court (ICC)," Ellis said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that the ICC does not have police functions and relies on the political will of the Rome Statute member states.

"Answering specifically whether Putin will ever get to The Hague, I will say this. I once lived in the former Yugoslavia before and at the beginning of the war. When the Yugoslav Tribunal found Milosevic, Mladic, and Karadzic guilty, it seemed almost impossible to people that they would stand trial in The Hague. But a few years later, all three ended up in The Hague," Ellis emphasized.

In this context, he added: "Who would have thought that Liberian dictator Charles Taylor would stand trial? Or Rwanda’s Prime Minister Jean Kambanda? Or did it ever occur to anyone that Saddam Hussein would be punished?"

According to the international law expert, political circumstances often change, and individuals who were untouchable no longer are.

"Yes, it is unrealistic as of now to see Putin and other Russian leaders in The Hague. But history shows us that sooner or later it happens. Eventually, changes will occur in Russia, there will be national and international will to hold Putin accountable in The Hague. I believe he will be there," the IBA Executive Director expressed conviction.

Ellis also suggested that the ICC could charge Putin with striking civilians and civilian objects, as he is the one directing military operations. "This is just my assumption, but I believe his actions also constitute this crime," he added.