Fico wants to give Putin message from Zelenskyy – Slovak MFA

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may convey a message from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Slovak Deputy Foreign Minister Rastislav Chovanec said, TASR has reported.

"The Prime Minister’s trip to Moscow is primarily dedicated to honoring the end of World War II. He will not participate in the military parade, but will only lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But yes, besides this, he will also meet with the Russian president, to whom he may convey a message from the President of Ukraine, whom he met twice during the past week. The Prime Minister may also receive valuable information from the Russian president about how Putin evaluates efforts to end the war," Chovanec said.

He stated that "it is necessary to establish a dialogue with all parties involved," while the European Union and European politicians must make efforts to be present at the negotiating table where a peace agreement will be concluded.