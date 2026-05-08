Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:01 08.05.2026

Fico wants to give Putin message from Zelenskyy – Slovak MFA

1 min read
Fico wants to give Putin message from Zelenskyy – Slovak MFA

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may convey a message from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Slovak Deputy Foreign Minister Rastislav Chovanec said, TASR has reported.

"The Prime Minister’s trip to Moscow is primarily dedicated to honoring the end of World War II. He will not participate in the military parade, but will only lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But yes, besides this, he will also meet with the Russian president, to whom he may convey a message from the President of Ukraine, whom he met twice during the past week. The Prime Minister may also receive valuable information from the Russian president about how Putin evaluates efforts to end the war," Chovanec said.

He stated that "it is necessary to establish a dialogue with all parties involved," while the European Union and European politicians must make efforts to be present at the negotiating table where a peace agreement will be concluded.

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #fico

MORE ABOUT

10:43 08.05.2026
Zelenskyy: All regional sustainability plans must be implemented before heating season onset

Zelenskyy: All regional sustainability plans must be implemented before heating season onset

10:21 08.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

09:13 08.05.2026
Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war

Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war

17:37 07.05.2026
Umerov to discuss captives' release, intensification of diplomatic process, security issues in USA – Zelenskyy

Umerov to discuss captives' release, intensification of diplomatic process, security issues in USA – Zelenskyy

14:33 07.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range sanctions moving toward remote Russian military-industrial sites

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range sanctions moving toward remote Russian military-industrial sites

13:17 07.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

09:33 07.05.2026
President Zelenskyy orders acceleration of leadership change at Energoatom, announces personnel changes at deputy minister level

President Zelenskyy orders acceleration of leadership change at Energoatom, announces personnel changes at deputy minister level

12:59 05.05.2026
Zelenskyy announces strike with F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles on military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary

Zelenskyy announces strike with F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles on military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary

11:46 05.05.2026
Zelenskyy on April results: over 35,000 Russian losses and Ukraine's long-range strikes double

Zelenskyy on April results: over 35,000 Russian losses and Ukraine's long-range strikes double

10:38 05.05.2026
Zelenskyy on overnight Russian strikes: Absolute cynicism to ask for silence and strike with missiles

Zelenskyy on overnight Russian strikes: Absolute cynicism to ask for silence and strike with missiles

HOT NEWS

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

LATEST

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

Russia denies accreditation to foreign journalists for May 9 parade – media

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Court sentences negotiator Medinsky to 10 years in prison for co-authoring textbook justifying Russia's armed aggression – Prosecutor General's Office

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel

Enemy carried out 129 attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure during last heating season – SBU chief

AD
AD