Interfax-Ukraine
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12:56 08.05.2026

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

1 min read
EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat
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The issue of European Union negotiations with Russia regarding the war it is waging against Ukraine currently lies in the theoretical plane due to Moscow’s reluctance to conduct any negotiations.

A high-ranking European diplomat told journalists in Brussels on Friday, commenting on a recent interview with European Council President António Costa. In the interview, Costa stated there was "potential" for EU negotiations with Putin and that the bloc had the support of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for such a step. "I am speaking with the 27 EU national leaders to determine the best way to organize and understand what we need for effective discussion with Russia when the right moment comes," the publication quotes Costa.

Responding to questions regarding the negotiations, the high-ranking European diplomat said: "This is somewhat theoretical, as Russia demonstrates no readiness to join these efforts."

According to him, "the situation is such that Russia is generally unwilling to seriously participate in any sincere efforts, starting with a ceasefire or even less, to achieve a just peace." "Therefore, in our view, the main focus now is on the US-led peace process and ensuring it becomes as reliable as possible and protects EU interests," he explained.

Tags: #negotiations #russia #eu

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