Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 08.05.2026

Russia denies accreditation to foreign journalists for May 9 parade – media

1 min read
Russia denies accreditation to foreign journalists for May 9 parade – media

The Kremlin has denied access to the May 9 military parade in Moscow for foreign journalists, Der Spiegel reports.

“The Kremlin has revoked SPIEGEL’s accreditation for the May 9 parade by phone. According to SPIEGEL, other foreign media outlets also received calls. They were denied access, including ARD, ZDF, Sky, the news agency AFP, Italy’s Rai television channel, and Japan’s NHK,” the report says.

A Kremlin employee told SPIEGEL: “The format of coverage of the parade has been changed due to the current situation. Therefore, foreign media that had already been granted accreditation will no longer be allowed.”

No further details regarding the decision were provided.

Other foreign media were reportedly told: “Only Russian media are allowed to participate.” It is the first time in the history of the May 9 parade that foreign media initially received accreditation from the Kremlin and then had it revoked, the publication writes.

Tags: #parade #may_9 #kremlin

MORE ABOUT

13:57 07.05.2026
EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

14:59 04.05.2026
Berlin to ban flags of USSR, Belarus, and Russia's Chechen Republic, as well as Russian military symbols on May 8-9

Berlin to ban flags of USSR, Belarus, and Russia's Chechen Republic, as well as Russian military symbols on May 8-9

11:53 04.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia fears drones may fly over Red Square on May 9

Zelenskyy: Russia fears drones may fly over Red Square on May 9

12:06 07.03.2026
Kremlin sends political technologists to Hungary to support Orban – media

Kremlin sends political technologists to Hungary to support Orban – media

16:48 11.11.2025
Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

15:52 05.07.2025
Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

14:19 08.05.2025
MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

12:06 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

16:47 16.04.2025
Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

HOT NEWS

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war

LATEST

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Court sentences negotiator Medinsky to 10 years in prison for co-authoring textbook justifying Russia's armed aggression – Prosecutor General's Office

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel

Enemy carried out 129 attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure during last heating season – SBU chief

Enemy increased number of drone attacks on Ukraine by more than 100 times compared to beginning of war – National Police chief

AD
AD