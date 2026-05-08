Russia denies accreditation to foreign journalists for May 9 parade – media

The Kremlin has denied access to the May 9 military parade in Moscow for foreign journalists, Der Spiegel reports.

“The Kremlin has revoked SPIEGEL’s accreditation for the May 9 parade by phone. According to SPIEGEL, other foreign media outlets also received calls. They were denied access, including ARD, ZDF, Sky, the news agency AFP, Italy’s Rai television channel, and Japan’s NHK,” the report says.

A Kremlin employee told SPIEGEL: “The format of coverage of the parade has been changed due to the current situation. Therefore, foreign media that had already been granted accreditation will no longer be allowed.”

No further details regarding the decision were provided.

Other foreign media were reportedly told: “Only Russian media are allowed to participate.” It is the first time in the history of the May 9 parade that foreign media initially received accreditation from the Kremlin and then had it revoked, the publication writes.