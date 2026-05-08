Interfax-Ukraine
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12:30 08.05.2026

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

1 min read
Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of a man’s death in the Obolonsky district of the capital, the Kyiv police communications department reported.

“According to preliminary information, the man fell out of a window on the eleventh floor of a high-rise building and died from his injuries before medical personnel arrived,” the police stated in a Telegram channel.

According to law enforcement, an investigative-operational team from the district and main police departments, operatives, and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene.

The identity of the deceased and all circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

Tags: #kyiv #national_police

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