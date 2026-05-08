Interfax-Ukraine
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12:16 08.05.2026

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

2 min read
Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russians are increasing supplies of strike drones to their troops and are also deploying additional units.

“The enemy is urgently, outside approved plans, deploying another 4 regiments, 24 battalions, and 162 batteries to counter our strike unmanned aerial vehicles. It is strengthening layered air defense coverage of Moscow and the Krasnodar region,” Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

In addition, it is known that for 2026 Russia plans to produce 7.3 million FPV drones and 7.8 million warheads for UAVs of various types. The adversary is increasing supplies of strike drones with turbojet engines to its forces.

“In fact, the Russians are scaling up their unmanned systems forces, copying Ukrainian solutions – technical, tactical, and organizational. The same applies to the use of electronic warfare systems in border regions,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Despite this, he stressed that the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative and set the tempo.

“Our advantage in FPV drones is growing. Starting from December, for the fifth consecutive month, only the unmanned systems units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are neutralizing more occupiers than Russia manages to mobilize into its army,” Syrsky noted.

Thus, only in April Ukrainian unmanned systems carried out nearly 357,000 combat missions, striking over 160,700 verified targets (2% more than in March), and suppressing over 7,700 enemy UAV operator positions. In addition, Middle Strike assets at a range of 20–250 km hit 424 enemy targets.

“War is constantly changing. The enemy is adapting, looking for new ways to counter our strengths. Therefore, we must act faster, more flexibly, and more technologically. Among the key tasks are improving electronic warfare effectiveness, expanding the use of ground-based robotic EW platforms, and reviewing the effectiveness of individual EW systems,” the Commander-in-Chief concluded.

Tags: #drones #syrsky

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