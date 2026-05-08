Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 17 times over the past day, leaving people killed and injured, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"On May 7, the Russians killed four residents of Donetsk region: two in Dobropillia, and one each in Kramatorsk and Maiaky. Another three people in the region were injured over the day," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Dobropillia of Pokrovsk district, two people were killed and a private house was damaged.

One person was injured in Yarova of Lyman community. Private houses were destroyed in Tetianivka of Sviatohirsk community, and one person was injured in Maiaky. An apartment building was damaged in Mykolaivka. An outbuilding was damaged in Sloviansk.

In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and one injured, and three vehicles were damaged. One person was injured in Druzhkivka.

Private houses were damaged in Riznykivka of Siversk community.

A total of 392 people, including 40 children, were evacuated from the frontline over the past day.