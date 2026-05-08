Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Ukraine and all of Europe on Friday, May 8, mark the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism – the end of the most terrible war of the 20th century, after which there should have been only true peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"That was exactly the dream when the guns of World War II began to fall silent. That war turned our land into a field of brutal battles, abuse in the occupied territory, mass extermination of people and life. The losses of the Ukrainian people were among the greatest in World War II. And the contribution of Ukrainians to the defeat of the Nazis was also among the greatest. Millions of Ukrainians in the ranks of various armies of the Anti-Hitler Coalition fought against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians were among the victors, doing everything possible to ensure that total evil would lose. Unfortunately, 81 years later, we are again forced to stop evil – also total evil, which brings nothing but ruins and abuse, and which is based on a similar ideology of hatred. An updated version of Nazism marked ‘made in Russia,’" Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that the united free world can and must defeat Russian aggression today.

"And I am grateful to everyone who is helping us defend life. Grateful to everyone who is not allowing this Russian regime to dictate to the world what comes next. Protecting people’s lives and the freedom of nations from Putin is an absolutely worthy way to honor the memory of those who did not allow Hitler to subjugate Europe and the world," the president concluded.