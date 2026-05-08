Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

Within 116 criminal cases since the start of the full-scale war, facts of the murder of 306 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) have been recorded, Yuriy Rud, head of the Department for Countering Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict at the Prosecutor General’s Office, has said.

"In total, facts of the murder of 306 Ukrainian servicemen have been recorded at this time. These facts are being investigated in 116 criminal proceedings," Rud told journalists on the sidelines of the "United for Justice. Responsibility for Crimes Against Civilians" international conference.

Rud explained that this refers to Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield while not offering active resistance due to wounds or after surrendering, meaning they were protected by the Geneva Conventions.

These figures, he clarified, do not include the mass murder of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, Donetsk region, in 2022.