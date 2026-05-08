Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:10 08.05.2026

Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel

2 min read
Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, states that military tax funds should be used exclusively for military personnel's financial support, and not for political or other programs.

"Imagine a country that's in its fifth year of a 12-year war fighting for its very existence. In this country, soldiers are on the front lines every day. But over the years, their pay has never been properly indexed. The dollar is almost UAH 45, prices are rising. But, as always, there's no money to index the military," the politician wrote on his Facebook page.

Poroshenko announced that the Verkhovna Rada's Budget Committee recommended adopting a bill that would direct military tax funds to a special fund for payments to military personnel.

"This is over UAH 200 billion annually, which should be used not for government PR, but for the army. The vote is next week," he said.

"The Ukrainian parliament must finally side with the military," Poroshenko concluded.

The Budget Committee finally recommended passing a bill that would direct military tax revenues to a special fund for military personnel payments, amounting to over UAH 200 billion annually.

The political party's website reports that Petro Poroshenko has donated another batch of drones and equipment to a dozen units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, worth over UAH 28 million.

According to the Poroshenko Foundation, together with the NGO Sprava Hromad (Communities’ Сase), since the beginning of the full-scale war, UAH 8 billion worth of aid have been donated to the front, UAH 7 billion of which came from the Poroshenko family's personal funds, and another UAH 1 billion was raised by volunteers.

Tags: #poroshenko #military_tax #support #european_solidarity #military_personnel

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