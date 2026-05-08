Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 08.05.2026

Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read

Three people were wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of nearly 30 Russian forces attacks using drones, artillery and aerial bombs, with destruction of residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and fires also recorded in a number of the region’s communities.

"Fires broke out in Pavlohrad. More than 10 private houses and vehicles were damaged. Three people were injured. A 55-year-old man and woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 43-year-old man is receiving outpatient treatment," the RMA head said on Telegram.

In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovska communities came under attack. Infrastructure and non-operational buildings were damaged.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack

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