Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Three people were wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of nearly 30 Russian forces attacks using drones, artillery and aerial bombs, with destruction of residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and fires also recorded in a number of the region’s communities.

"Fires broke out in Pavlohrad. More than 10 private houses and vehicles were damaged. Three people were injured. A 55-year-old man and woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 43-year-old man is receiving outpatient treatment," the RMA head said on Telegram.

In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovska communities came under attack. Infrastructure and non-operational buildings were damaged.