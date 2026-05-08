Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 08.05.2026

Air defense neutralizes 56 of 67 drones overnight, hits recorded at 8 locations

1 min read
Air defense neutralizes 56 of 67 drones overnight, hits recorded at 8 locations

Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 56 enemy drones overnight into Friday, however hits by 11 strike drones were recorded at 8 locations, and wreckage of downed drones fell at another 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 56 enemy Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other type drones in the south and east of the country," the Air Force said on Telegram.

Overnight on May 8 (from 18:00 on May 7), the enemy attacked with 67 strike drones of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Tags: #air_defense #air_forces

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