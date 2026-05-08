More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

More than 17,400 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, more than 43,000 civilians wounded, more than 700 Ukrainian children killed and more than 2,400 injured, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General Yurii Rud said.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, as of today, more than 17,400 civilians have been killed and more than 43,000 civilians wounded," Rud told journalists on the sidelines of the international conference "United for Justice. Accountability for Crimes Against the Civilian Population."

He added: "More than 700 children have already been killed, unfortunately, and more than 2,400 wounded."

Rud also noted that more than 320,000 civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged by the enemy, including more than 263,000 residential buildings, more than 5,000 educational and childcare facilities, and more than 1,400 medical facilities.