Interfax-Ukraine
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09:13 08.05.2026

Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a strike on an oil industry facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl that was of significant importance for financing Russia’s war.

“Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine. An oil industry facility that was of great importance for financing the Russian war,” he noted in a post published on Facebook on Friday morning.

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out by operators of the 1st separate center in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“As a result of the DeepStrike on the territory of the enterprise, a fire broke out. The detailed consequences of the strike are being clarified,” the SBS press service reported.

It is emphasized that the enterprise “Slavneft-YANOS,” with a design capacity of 15 million tons of oil per year, is among the five largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It specializes in deep oil refining and produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, jet fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products.

The President thanked the Defense Forces of Ukraine and military intelligence for the operation: “Thank you to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our military intelligence for such a manifestation of justice. Ukrainian long-range sanctions continued to operate in response to Russian strikes on our cities and villages.”

“Russia must choose real peace, and only strong pressure will ensure this,” the head of state said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #yaroslavsky #oil_refinery

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