Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:02 08.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia carried out over 140 shellings and more than 850 drone strikes overnight, not even a simulated ceasefire attempt was made

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia carried out over 140 shellings and more than 850 drone strikes overnight, not even a simulated ceasefire attempt was made

Russian forces continued massive attacks on Ukrainian positions throughout the past night, carrying out more than 140 shellings and over 850 drone strikes of various types, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying not even a simulated ceasefire attempt was recorded on the Russian side.

According to Zelenskyy, more than 10 assault actions were also recorded, most of them on the Sloviansk direction. In addition, Russian forces employed FPV drones, Lancets and other strike drones, and continued to use reconnaissance drones over frontline communities.

"All of this clearly shows that not even a simulated attempt to cease fire at the front was made by the Russian side," the Ukrainian head of state said.

He stressed that Ukraine will act in kind: "We will defend our positions and people's lives. Russia must end its war, and everyone will clearly notice when movement toward peace begins."

Tags: #russia #war

MORE ABOUT

12:56 08.05.2026
EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

09:18 08.05.2026
More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

20:54 07.05.2026
Ushakov names withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas as condition for talks, CPD responds

Ushakov names withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas as condition for talks, CPD responds

13:17 07.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

08:59 07.05.2026
Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

20:06 06.05.2026
UN: Since May 1, at least 70 people killed, over 500 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine

UN: Since May 1, at least 70 people killed, over 500 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine

17:10 06.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

19:53 05.05.2026
Zelenskyy thanks UK for new sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks UK for new sanctions package against Russia

21:05 04.05.2026
Russian Defense Ministry unilaterally announces ceasefire for May 8-9

Russian Defense Ministry unilaterally announces ceasefire for May 8-9

20:32 30.04.2026
Defense Forces hit refinery in Orsk, two Russian helicopters – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces hit refinery in Orsk, two Russian helicopters – AFU General Staff

HOT NEWS

I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

LATEST

I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

Fico wants to give Putin message from Zelenskyy – Slovak MFA

Russia denies accreditation to foreign journalists for May 9 parade – media

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Court sentences negotiator Medinsky to 10 years in prison for co-authoring textbook justifying Russia's armed aggression – Prosecutor General's Office

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

AD
AD