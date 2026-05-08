Zelenskyy: Russia carried out over 140 shellings and more than 850 drone strikes overnight, not even a simulated ceasefire attempt was made

Russian forces continued massive attacks on Ukrainian positions throughout the past night, carrying out more than 140 shellings and over 850 drone strikes of various types, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying not even a simulated ceasefire attempt was recorded on the Russian side.

According to Zelenskyy, more than 10 assault actions were also recorded, most of them on the Sloviansk direction. In addition, Russian forces employed FPV drones, Lancets and other strike drones, and continued to use reconnaissance drones over frontline communities.

"All of this clearly shows that not even a simulated attempt to cease fire at the front was made by the Russian side," the Ukrainian head of state said.

He stressed that Ukraine will act in kind: "We will defend our positions and people's lives. Russia must end its war, and everyone will clearly notice when movement toward peace begins."