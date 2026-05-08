Fire in Kyiv region exclusion zone spreads to over 1,100 hectares, large-scale extinguishing underway – SEMS

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

A large-scale forest fire is ongoing in the exclusion zone in Kyiv region, which due to strong winds, dry weather and restricted access because of mine hazards has already spread to more than 1,100 hectares.

"Due to strong wind gusts, the fire is rapidly spreading across the territory, engulfing new sections of the forest. The estimated fire area is already more than 1,100 hectares," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service said Friday.

State Emergency Service units, specialized equipment and other services have been deployed to extinguish the fire.

According to the agency, the fire is rapidly spreading through the forest and engulfing new sections, complicating stabilization of the situation.

Certain areas remain inaccessible to rescuers due to the risk of explosive objects, and firefighting operations are temporarily restricted in those areas.

"Rescuers are working in an enhanced mode, localizing ignition sources and preventing further spread of the fire," the SEMS said.