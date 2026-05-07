Interfax-Ukraine
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21:10 07.05.2026

Foreign volunteers in Defense Forces to obtain temporary residence permits in Ukraine more easily – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Foreign volunteers in Defense Forces to obtain temporary residence permits in Ukraine more easily – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The government has simplified the procedure for obtaining temporary residence permits in Ukraine for foreigners who are fighting or plan to join the Defense Forces, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government is defining the procedures for processing documents for them. Therefore, a temporary residence permit will be issued for the entire term of the contract and for another six months after its completion," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

The issue has also been regulated for those planning to sign a contract. It will now be possible to submit documents with an expired validity period in cases where a new passport can only be obtained in the aggressor state or a state that does not recognize Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Separately, confirmation of place of residence is being simplified for some foreigners serving in the military.

"The decision should remove unnecessary bureaucracy and create more understandable and normal conditions of stay in Ukraine for people who are defending our state," the prime minister said.

Tags: #permits #foreigners #afu

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