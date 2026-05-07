Minister Bidny: IOC decision on Belarus is openly weak position

Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Matviy Bidny has commented on the decision of the International Olympic Committee to recommend lifting restrictions on the participation of athletes from Belarus in competitions, calling it a "weak position."

"The IOC decision on Belarus is an openly weak position that runs counter to the real situation. Ukraine has already given its response: the other day, the President of Ukraine signed new sanctions against Lukashenko's entourage, and our ministry's position here is absolutely mirror-like. We cannot divide sanctions into 'political' and 'sports' ones. It cannot be that in the morning a satellite state helps kill our people, and in the evening its athletes raise their flag at competitions. This is absurd," Bidny said on Facebook.

He said Ukraine is acting within a single state course.

"While the war continues, any appearance of the symbols of Belarus or Russia at international arenas is immoral. This is not only a matter of sports ethics, but also of our national dignity and security. We expect the same consistency from international partners, not a search for 'loopholes' for the aggressor," he said.