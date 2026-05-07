Interfax-Ukraine
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20:55 07.05.2026

NOC condemns IOC decision to allow Belarusian athletes to return to competitions under national symbols

2 min read

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) strongly condemns the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Belarusian athletes to return to competitions under national symbols.

"On May 7, 2026, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee decided to allow Belarusian athletes to participate in official international competitions under the state flag, anthem and other national symbols. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine expresses its categorical protest and deep disappointment with this IOC decision, which contradicts the fundamental principles of justice, responsibility and Olympic values," the NOC said in a statement.

The committee said this decision was made at a time when Belarus continues to support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and remains an accomplice in the war.

"The territory of Belarus is used to launch missiles and attack drones at Ukrainian cities, as well as for military logistics and support for the Russian army. In the military and humanitarian context, there have been no changes that could serve as grounds for the return of representatives of Belarus to international sport under national symbols," the NOC said.

It noted that in more than four years of Russia's full-scale war, with Belarus' support, hundreds of sports facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed, and more than 600 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed. In addition, many Ukrainian athletes are now defending the state with weapons in their hands.

As reported, on May 7, the IOC Executive Board said it no longer recommends imposing any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes, including teams, in competitions held under the auspices of international federations and organizers of international sporting events.

Tags: #position #belarus #noc

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