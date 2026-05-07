There is currently no point in another round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia, as Kyiv must withdraw its troops from Donbas for further progress, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has said.

"Everyone understands, including, I would say, Ukrainian negotiators, that Kyiv now needs to take only one serious step, after which, firstly, hostilities will stop, and secondly, prospects will open up for a serious discussion of a further long-term settlement," Russian media said citing Ushakov as saying.

In Ukraine, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko, commenting on this position, noted that Russia had thus officially acknowledged that it "does not plan to end the war, since Ukraine refuses to leave its own land."

"Which is exactly what had to be proven: they never needed any peace, only an attempt to get a foothold for a further offensive without a fight. Ukraine has clearly stated that it will not leave its own land," he said on Telegram on Thursday.